Outrage mounts over convicted paedophile’s controversial release from jail

A convicted violent paedophile has been released from prison despite committing 113 violations over 15 years in custody, spurring community outrage.

Douglas Brian Jackway has a lengthy criminal history including sexual offences against children in the 1990s.

“When I saw this story breaking this morning, I just shook my head about this,” said Scott Emerson.

“He’ll be subject to a curfew, he’ll be staying there at that Wacol facility, he’ll have to wear a GPS tracker.

“Is that enough?”

“No,” said Bravehearts Australia founder Hetty Johnston.

“This guy’s dangerous – he always has been – that’s why he’s spent his life in and out of jail for 25 years.

“The whole community should not be living in fear because of the civil rights of a repeat convicted offender.”

Both Scott Emerson and Ms Johnston were frustrated at the lack of change to the judicial system allowing repeat offenders to be released.

“The system is so broken and so ignorant of the behaviors of these offenders,” said Ms Johnston

“It’s mindboggling for me. I just can’t get my head around it.

“The legal system doesn’t reflect that community expectation in the legislation.”

