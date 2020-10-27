Outgoing Minister Kate Jones reflects on life after politics

High profile Labor MP and outgoing Tourism Minister Kate Jones says she’s not sure what the future holds as she steps away from politics.

Speaking to Neil Breen days out from the election, she said she wants to keep working, but admits she’s not sure what’s next.

“I will miss parts of it,” she said.

“Representing a community in parliament … is such an honour. And I have met amazing people over the years.

“For me and my family right now we’ve decided to bow out of working 7 days a week, because if you do this job properly you’ve got to put your heart and soul into it.

“For me, I feel it’s the right time.”

She doubled down on her blistering attack on Clive Palmer and his advertisements suggesting Labor will introduce a “death tax”.

“I think Clive should be called out for deliberately trying to scare elderly residents across Queensland, on something which is baseless.”

Image: Nine News