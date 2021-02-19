4BC
‘Out of this world’: The research breakthroughs anticipated by NASA’s Mars landing

35 mins ago
Karl Stefanovic
Dr Brad TuckerMARSnasa
Article image for ‘Out of this world’: The research breakthroughs anticipated by NASA’s Mars landing

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars this morning to look for signs of ancient life on the red planet. 

“It was an out of this world feeling,” Astronomer and astrophysicist Brad Tucker said to Scott Emerson.

“There is now finally …. some momentum of getting it right but it hasn’t always proven that case.

“A lot of the previous rovers … keep giving us hints that Mars used to be almost Earth-like billions of years ago.”

Dr Tucker explained the Perseverance is equipped with tools that are able to dig for evidence to eventually bring back to Earth.

But he said it will take some time for the rover to make significant research breakthroughs.

“We’re looking at one to two years for it to really dive into the full parts of the mission.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty

NewsWorld
