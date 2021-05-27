4BC
Origin players ‘adaptable’ as NRL looks to make final call on Origin opener

5 hours ago
wide world of sports
johnathan thurstonState of Origin
Article image for Origin players ‘adaptable’ as NRL looks to make final call on Origin opener

Game 1 of the State of Origin series has been thrown into chaos due to the Melbourne COVID-19 outbreak, with the NRL yet to reveal where it will be held.

The MCG may be forced to give up hosting rights with Canberra, Perth and Adelaide touted as potential venues.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told state parliament Queensland is also putting its hat in the ring.

“We live in rugby league heartland, Queensland is the ideal place to kick off this year’s State of Origin. I can confirm we are in discussions with the NRL.”

Speaking on Wide World of Sports, Nine commentator and Maroons Origin assistant coach Johnathan Thurston said players were adapting well to last-minute changes.

“Bit of a circus at the moment with Melbourne in lockdown,” he told Peter Psaltis.

“It doesn’t have too much of an effect on us as we are in camp in Brissy and the Gold Coast up until next Monday we planned to go to Melbourne on the Monday.

“Just got to wait and see what the government decides.

“The last couple of years have certainly made the players a lot more resilient in regards to packing up and leaving or living by these restrictions.”

Press PLAY below to hear his thoughts on the Origin opener 

 

wide world of sports
NewsQLDRugby League
