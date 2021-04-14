Origin great’s ‘number one priority’ to get Anthony Milford back in form

Origin great Trevor Gillmeister says he’s hopeful Anthony Milford can “get his defence right” and get back in the game.

Milford was sensationally dumped from the Brisbane Broncos 17 for the first time in nine years after ongoing questions about his form.

But the Broncos and Maroons legend believed Milford can resurrect his career.

“It’s tough to pull one bloke out, but they have had ordinary season last year as well, and he’s probably not the only one mate who deserves to be dropped as well,” Gillmeister told Bill McDonald, filling in on Wide World of Sports.

He said it was tough but “good on Kevvie” for making some changes.

“You don’t like seeing players get dropped or they fade out of the game as well, you don’t like to see that. Hopefully he does pick up his form and gets back in the team.

“If he gets his defence right, I’ve seen this with a lot of halfs, their confidence grows, the rest of their game goes through the roof, and their kicking game and everything else improves.

“Get his defence right, that would be my number one priority.”

