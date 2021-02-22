Organisers hopeful of a resolution for Anzac Day march in Brisbane
It’s still unclear whether the Anzac Day march in Brisbane will go ahead as hoped at the RNA Showgrounds.
A COVID-9 safe plan was submitted to government 2 months ago.
Organisers had originally proposed for 2000 veterans to take part in a special event at the RNA Showgrounds.
Veteran Kerry Gallagher and facilitating the plans for Brisbane’s Anzac Day Parade, and said he was “somewhat disappointed” that the response was 8 pages of additions and amendments.
“We don’t have an absolute answer yet, but we did discuss a number of variations.”
He said he would like to see a march through the city.
“Who knows very soon we might have a solution that pleases everyone.”
Click PLAY below to hear more
Image: iStock