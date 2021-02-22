Organisers hopeful of a resolution for Anzac Day march in Brisbane

It’s still unclear whether the Anzac Day march in Brisbane will go ahead as hoped at the RNA Showgrounds.

A COVID-9 safe plan was submitted to government 2 months ago.

Organisers had originally proposed for 2000 veterans to take part in a special event at the RNA Showgrounds.

Veteran Kerry Gallagher and facilitating the plans for Brisbane’s Anzac Day Parade, and said he was “somewhat disappointed” that the response was 8 pages of additions and amendments.

“We don’t have an absolute answer yet, but we did discuss a number of variations.”

He said he would like to see a march through the city.

“Who knows very soon we might have a solution that pleases everyone.”

Image: iStock