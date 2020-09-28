Opposition’s multi-billion dollar election promise ‘desperately needed’

The Queensland LNP have ramped up their election campaign by promising a $33 billion upgrade to the Bruce Highway if elected.

The 15-year plan announced by Opposition leader Deb Frecklington would see the remainder of the highway transformed into a modern dual carriageway road.

RACQ Head of Public Policy Rebecca Michael told Scott Emerson as “one of the deadliest roads in Australia”, safety and flood immunity improvements are urgently needed.

“We’ve seen our members consistently rank upgrades to the Bruce Highway as their number one priority in terms of infrastructure investment.

“This investment is desperately needed.”

Senator for Queensland Matt Canavan applauded the “fantastic” announcement from his state counterparts.

However, Scott pointed out the Morrison government hasn’t yet committed to providing the lion’s share of funding as outlined in Ms Frecklington’s model.

Mr Canavan assured listeners “there’ll definitely be more funding from the federal government”, with himself and George Christenson pushing the issue in Canberra.

“I’m happy for us to be judged by our record.”

