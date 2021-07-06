4BC
Opposition slams QLD government for lack of small business support package

5 hours ago
BILL MCDONALD
State opposition leader David Crisafulli has lashed out at the Palaszczuk government for their lack of support to small businesses. 

Many businesses are still under heavy restrictions with density limits and caps on attendance in place for all venues.

Mr Crisafulli said the lack of a support package is a “national embarrassment”.

“They (said) they won’t consider a support package until after seven days of lockdown,” he told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“I have got reports from thousands of small and family businesses in the last couple of days and I can tell you … They’re not going to make seven days if there is another lockdown.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview below

Image: Getty

 

