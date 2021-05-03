Opposition slams decision not to declare Year 12 results at state schools

The state opposition has accused the government of lacking transparency for failing to declare the Year 12 marks of students in public high schools.

The government has reportedly scrapped an annual report which details the results.

LNP’s education spokesman Christian Rowan said the information is vital and should be in the public domain.

“This yearly report detailing how Year 12 students perform at each and every school, in Queensland is important,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It gives parents very important information, and parents have the right to know how schools are performing and the educational outcomes being achieved in Queensland.”

He said it can also guide additional planning and investment that can go into schools.

“The government needs to be more open, more transparent and more accountable, particularly given Queensland has had challenges in literacy ad numeracy over the last few years when we look at our NAPLAN results when compared with over state jurisdictions.”

Image: iStock