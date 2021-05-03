4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Opposition slams decision not to declare Year 12 results at state schools

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Christian RowaneducationLNP's education spokesmanYear 12
Article image for Opposition slams decision not to declare Year 12 results at state schools

The state opposition has accused the government of lacking transparency for failing to declare the Year 12 marks of students in public high schools. 

The government has reportedly scrapped an annual report which details the results.

LNP’s education spokesman Christian Rowan said the information is vital and should be in the public domain.

“This yearly report detailing how Year 12 students perform at each and every school, in Queensland is important,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It gives parents very important information, and parents have the right to know how schools are performing and the educational outcomes being achieved in Queensland.”

He said it can also guide additional planning and investment that can go into schools.

“The government needs to be more open, more transparent and more accountable, particularly given Queensland has had challenges in literacy ad numeracy over the last few years when we look at our NAPLAN results when compared with over state jurisdictions.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview on 4BC Drive

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
EducationNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873