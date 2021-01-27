4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Opposition Leader questions claim council can’t afford ‘basic’ service

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
brisbane city councilrates
Article image for Opposition Leader questions claim council can’t afford ‘basic’ service

The Leader of the Opposition, Councillor Jared Cassidy, has fired shots at Brisbane City Council for discontinuing the highly popular curbside collection service. 

Despite rates increasing two times this year, the “basic” service is not expected to make a return.

“The answer continues to be ‘no, we’re not going to do it because we can’t afford it’,” he told Neil Breen.

“That costs about $6.5 million a year to run that curbside collection service.

“That’s about the same amount of money Adrian Schrinner spends on advertising in a year.”

Mr Cassidy said residents are passionate about the issue after around 50 suburbs paid for but did not receive the service in the last financial year.

“Everyone’s paid for it,” he said. “We’ve been paying for it in our rates.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873