Opposition Leader questions claim council can’t afford ‘basic’ service

The Leader of the Opposition, Councillor Jared Cassidy, has fired shots at Brisbane City Council for discontinuing the highly popular curbside collection service.

Despite rates increasing two times this year, the “basic” service is not expected to make a return.

“The answer continues to be ‘no, we’re not going to do it because we can’t afford it’,” he told Neil Breen.

“That costs about $6.5 million a year to run that curbside collection service.

“That’s about the same amount of money Adrian Schrinner spends on advertising in a year.”

Mr Cassidy said residents are passionate about the issue after around 50 suburbs paid for but did not receive the service in the last financial year.

“Everyone’s paid for it,” he said. “We’ve been paying for it in our rates.”

