Opposition Leader calls for full overhaul of ‘broken’ child safety system

7 mins ago
Mark Levy
DEB FRECKLINGTONQLD PoliticsQueensland

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has fired up over the state’s child safety system in the wake of a report into toddler Mason Jet Lee’s death.

A new report has shone a light on some of the failures.

“It is just horrendous,” she told Mark Levy.

“I know so many of your listeners are just heartbroken about what has gone wrong in the child safety system in Queensland.

“The legacy of Mason Jet Lee must be one of change into Labor’s broken child safety system.”

Ms Frecklington said it was time for a full overhaul.

“The system is broken from top down,” she said.

“If I was the Premier, the minister would have gone.”

Press PLAY to hear more

Mark Levy
NewsPoliticsQLD
