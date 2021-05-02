4BC
Opposition Leader backs new Queensland Health directive to avoid lockdowns

11 hours ago
Neil Breen
david crisafulli
Article image for Opposition Leader backs new Queensland Health directive to avoid lockdowns

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has voiced some support for a new health directive announced by Queensland Health.

The directive states anyone who has been to a declared COVID-19 exposure site in Western Australia during the risk period is automatically required to enter into a 14-day quarantine.

It’s hoped this will reduce the need for a lockdown in Queensland, should cases arrive from Western Australia.

Commenting on the directive for the first time, Mr Crisafulli told Neil Breen anything to bring about normality is a good thing.

“People want to know that they are safe,” he said. “Safety is not just a health response, safety is also an economic one and everything we do needs to find that balance.

“Coronavirus is not going to disappear magically in the next couple of weeks, or next couple of months, just because there’s some needles going to be put people’s arms.

“Everything we can do to try and bring some form of normality, while still putting safety at the front … makes for a better state and a better nation.”

Click PLAY below to hear his first comments on the directive in full 

Image: David Crisafulli MP / Facebook

