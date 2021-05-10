Opposition calls for Treasurer to stop the ‘Queensland versus Canberra game’

Treasurer Cameron Dick has been labelled “embarrassing” after he called for the Commonwealth to increase funding for Queensland in the budget, a day before leaked reports showed a roads and rail bonanza.

The federal budget set to be handed down on Tuesday night which will reportedly include $1.6 billion in infrastructure funding for the sunshine state.

Deputy leader of the Queensland LNP and Shadow Treasurer, David Janetzki, said it was time for the Treasurer and Premier to “stop playing the Queensland versus Canberra game”.

“Frankly it’s a little bit embarrassing, clearly the Queensland Treasurer is preparing the Queensland people for his own budget, which is to come next month, and it’s looking very much like a horror budget,” he told Scott Emerson.

“To be throwing stones like this at Canberra so late in the day, it seems to portray the Queensland Treasurer is bereft of a plan of his own.

“It’s just easier for him to throw stones at Josh Frydenberg and now what we have learnt today the federal government is well across the infrastructure needs of Queensland.”

He said the Treasurer and Premier were “distracted by political games”.

Press PLAY below to hear his view on the budget

Image: Nine News