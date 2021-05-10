4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Opposition calls for Treasurer to stop the ‘Queensland versus Canberra game’

39 mins ago
MML
David JanetzkiDeputy leader of the Queensland LNP and Shadow TreasurerFederal Budget
Article image for Opposition calls for Treasurer to stop the ‘Queensland versus Canberra game’

Treasurer Cameron Dick has been labelled “embarrassing” after he called for the Commonwealth to increase funding for Queensland in the budget, a day before leaked reports showed a roads and rail bonanza.

The federal budget set to be handed down on Tuesday night which will reportedly include $1.6 billion in infrastructure funding for the sunshine state.

Deputy leader of the Queensland LNP and Shadow Treasurer, David Janetzki, said it was time for the Treasurer and Premier to “stop playing the Queensland versus Canberra game”.

“Frankly it’s a little bit embarrassing, clearly the Queensland Treasurer is preparing the Queensland people for his own budget, which is to come next month, and it’s looking very much like a horror budget,” he told Scott Emerson.

“To be throwing stones like this at Canberra so late in the day, it seems to portray the Queensland Treasurer is bereft of a plan of his own.

“It’s just easier for him to throw stones at Josh Frydenberg and now what we have learnt today the federal government is well across the infrastructure needs of Queensland.”

He said the Treasurer and Premier were “distracted by political games”.

Press PLAY below to hear his view on the budget

Image: Nine News 

 

MML
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873