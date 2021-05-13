Opposition calls for apology for Ministers ‘mocking’ Queenslanders

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli says the government should apologise for doubting the stories of Queenslanders amid the pressure on the public health service.

Mr Crisafulli raised the plight of one Queenslander, Patricia, who came to parliament to show the state government how serious her situation is as she waits for hip surgery.

“Her story is absolutely heartbreaking,” he told Scott Emerson.

“She is someone who as you say is less than 60 years of age she has been bounced in and out of appointments, told she was due for surgery, and then got cancelled and pushed back.”

He said some of their stories were “mocked” by government Ministers.

Image: David Crisafulli/Facebook