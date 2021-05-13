4BC
Opposition calls for apology for Ministers ‘mocking’ Queenslanders

7 seconds ago
Scott Emerson
HEALTHOpposition Leader David Crisafulli
Opposition Leader David Crisafulli says the government should apologise for doubting the stories of Queenslanders amid the pressure on the public health service.

Mr Crisafulli raised the plight of one Queenslander, Patricia, who came to parliament to show the state government how serious her situation is as she waits for hip surgery.

“Her story is absolutely heartbreaking,” he told Scott Emerson.

“She is someone who as you say is less than 60 years of age she has been bounced in and out of appointments, told she was due for surgery, and then got cancelled and pushed back.”

He said some of their stories were “mocked” by government Ministers.

Press PLAY below to hear the full story on 4BC Drive

HealthNewsQLD
