4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Opioid prescriptions plummet as doctors ditch strong drugs

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Prescription medicine
Article image for Opioid prescriptions plummet as doctors ditch strong drugs

Doctors are prescribing strong drugs less for common discomforts, such as back pain, in favour of simple remedies that are found to be equally effective. 

Ibuprofen and a basic heat pack have been found to work easily in cases where opioids might otherwise have been prescribed.

University of Sydney Lead Researcher Dr Gustavo Machado said the findings were surprising.

“Lower back pain is the sixth most common reason for emergency department visits.

“But if opioids are used for a long time, or if they’re used incorrectly, they can be dangerous and can cause addiction, overdose and death.”

The study saw a strong uptake of heat packs, creating up to a 24 per cent drop of opioid use in hospitals.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
Health
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873