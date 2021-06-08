4BC
Operation Ironside: Everyone who appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Operation Ironside: Everyone who appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday

Eight people faced Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday following the massive overnight sting as part of Operation Ironside. 

Neil Breen ran through the list of every person who appeared yesterday and their charges.

“It’s one thing to have the big press conferences, it’s another thing to say ‘we got people’.

“I don’t want the big fanfare about how smart we are, I want to know who you caught.”

Press PLAY below to hear the list 

Image: Getty 

