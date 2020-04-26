Online child sexual abuse on the rise during COVID-19

Families are being warned to be on high alert with online child sexual abuse more than doubling since the corona­virus outbreak.

Federal Police data shows the amount of child abuse material shared on the dark web between February and March was double the levels seen in 2019.

A national campaign is being launched to inform parents and carers.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has told Alan Jones everyone needs to be aware of the risks online.

“These predators are ramping up their activity, they know that kids are home from school, they know they’re spending more time on devices during the course of COVID.

“It’s such a vile topic that nobody wants to talk about when they’re having friends over for dinner whereas they might talk about other crime types.

“It goes beneath the radar and it is one of those issues we have to talk more about.”

Image: Getty