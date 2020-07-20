Online bookings hurting our local businesses
Local Queensland businesses are doing it tough already and online bookings are not making it any easier.
4BC Breakfast Host Neil Breen spoke with Mary-Ann Crowe, owner of Jacaranda Country Motel in Roma, who is begging people to book directly over the phone.
“30-40% of our bookings are coming in online and that’s costing us 12-15%,” Ms Crowe said.
“Last year we paid enough commission it could have put 40-inch smart TVs in every one of our rooms. So it’s thousands and thousand of dollars we’re missing out on.”
