4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Online bookings hurting our local..

Online bookings hurting our local businesses

6 hours ago
Neil Breen

Local Queensland businesses are doing it tough already and online bookings are not making it any easier.

4BC Breakfast Host Neil Breen spoke with Mary-Ann Crowe, owner of Jacaranda Country Motel in Roma, who is begging people to book directly over the phone.

“30-40% of our bookings are coming in online and that’s costing us 12-15%,” Ms Crowe said.

“Last year we paid enough commission it could have put 40-inch smart TVs in every one of our rooms. So it’s thousands and thousand of dollars we’re missing out on.”

Click PLAY below for the full interview.

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873