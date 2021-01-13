One Nation leader slams ‘insulting’ move to rename Coon cheese

Coon cheese owners Saputo Dairy revealed the brand will be named ‘Cheer’ from July, causing strong backlash from many members of the public.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham said the move was “insulting” to customers and brand founder Edward William Coon.

“The company says they’re trying to be good corporate citizens but you’d have to say they’re good corporate dills,” he told Luke Grant.

“It’s an insult to their customers, it’s completely unnecessary, it’s confusing.

“That’s the way many of these woke companies have gone,” said Mr Latham. “It’ll probably be another case of the slogan ‘go woke, go broke’.”

