4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

On the fifth day they rested: The E Street Band’s production of biblical proportions

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
bruce springsteenrockSteve Van Zandt

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have a new album out, it took just four days to produce.

Guitarist and rock legend Steve Van Zandt told Deborah Knight how the band has become more focused over the years in the lead-up to ‘Letter to You’.

“We were doing it on what we call a Beatles schedule – a song every three hours.

“Then on the fifth day, we had nothing left to do, so we just sat around listening to it and drinking tequilas!

“You can have more fun with it when it’s completely being recorded from scratch, and that was the first time we’ve done that really since ‘Born in the USA.'”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

Deborah Knight
LifestyleMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873