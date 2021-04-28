Ombudsman commends Australia Post for coming to negotiating table

Negotiations between Australia Post and independent producers are underway to solve the problem of transporting perishable goods.

Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson told Deborah Knight thousands of Australia Post’s business customers would’ve been impacted by the service termination.

The “problem-solving process” has begun, he said, with AusPost employing consultants to untangle state-by-state regulatory requirements.

“It wasn’t the finest moment for Australia Post, and I think they’ve reflected wisely.

“In many parts of Australia, the idea of another courier is an idea that doesn’t have legs.”

Impacted businesses are encouraged to make a submission by emailing advocacy@asbfeo.gov.au

Image: Getty