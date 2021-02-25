4BC
‘Olympic city for life’: Brisbane business leaders ‘proud’ of Olympic bid

38 mins ago
Peter Psaltis
2032 Olympics
If Brisbane is named the host of the 2032 summer Olympics, it will be an “Olympic city for life”.

The IOC will make it official in July, after Brisbane was overnight named as the preferred candidate.

Harvey Lister, the executive chairman of ASM Global, the company that runs Suncorp Stadium, joined Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sport on a “proud day”.

“Incredibly proud today, I am proud that we stuck at it. I am proud that the job our governments did, state, local and federal to get us through COVID-19, because I am sure the way that was handled weighed heavily on the decision that was made by the executive committee last night.

“Once an Olympic city, always an Olympic city. Even from now, I expect in our marketing for sports events at Suncorp or entertainment events, we will be using the fact that Brisbane is an Olympic city.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

Brisbane 2032: How the Olympics could ‘change the city’

Peter Psaltis
NewsOlympics
