Olympic athletes to lead debate over lifting ban on podium protests

There are growing calls to remove or alter the Olympic Charter’s ban on podium protests amid social movements around the world.

Rule 50 prohibits athletes from protesting during competition, or using the podium to promote an agenda.

Australian Olympic team Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman told James Willis it’s an issue the IOC is looking into, with athletes being surveyed for their opinions on the matter.

“We’ve got to remember the Games bring together 206 countries. Everybody lives in the one village, everybody lives side by side.

“It’s not really a place where you want to be promoting differences.

“My sense of it is a lot of athletes like the fact that the field of play is for sport, and there’s a lot of other opportunities to make a statement.”

Image: Getty