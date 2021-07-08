Olympians to compete in empty stadiums amid state of emergency

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will go ahead without spectators after a state of emergency was declared for the Japanese capital.

Tokyo has been battling rising infections of the COVID-19 delta variant, which ultimately led to talks on Thursday between the government and Tokyo Olympics organisers and representatives.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the state of emergency was necessary to “prevent the resurgence of the future spread on cases across the country”.

Peter Psaltis told Spencer Howson the decision won’t change a lot for a number of athletes.

“In a lot of Olympic sports, they’re competing quite often with friends and family in the crowd only.”

Image: Getty