Olympian urges Australia to make a ‘brave and bold decision’

Olympian Sally Pearson has called on the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) to follow Canada’s lead in refusing to send athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The gold medalist hurdler tells Deborah Knight Canada has made “a brave and bold decision”.

“I think they’ve made the right decision, and I think most countries will follow suit.”

The AOC has prepared athletes for a delay, calling a July Olympic Games an ‘untenable situation’.

The International Olympic Committee has begun discussions for a postponement, with the option of delaying the Games for up to a year.

Ms Pearson says the health of athletes and the general public needs to be the top priority, and most athletes will embrace a decision to postpone.

“So many countries have been in lockdown.. How do they expect athletes to train?

“It’s a no-brainer.”

Image: SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images