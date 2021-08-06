4BC
Olympian tipped ‘underdog’ who went on to win first gold for park skateboarding

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Olympian tipped ‘underdog’ who went on to win first gold for park skateboarding

Keegan Palmer, the first man to win gold in park skateboarding at the Olympics, says he’s been overwhelmed by support. 

Fellow Olympic skateboarder Poppy Olsen initially named Palmer as ‘one to watch’ for Deborah Knight, and her tip has since paid off.

But Palmer he didn’t picture himself as the favourite to win.

“Definitely I was like an underdog going into that,” he told Deborah.

“I had no chances and I put on my best run that I could and it ended up working out in my favour.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Deborah Knight
