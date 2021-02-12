4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe’..

Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe’s future music plans

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Chloe LatanziOlivia Newton-John
Article image for Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe’s future music plans

Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe Latanzi have a new ballad together, called ‘Window in the Wall’ and they’ve got more plans to make more music together.

The four time Grammy award winner and music sensation said she has had the chance to slow down and spend more time with her daughter during the pandemic, and it forced her to slow down.

“I intended not to sing anymore … I was kind of in a quarantine retirement!” Newton-John said.

But Latanzi had other plans.

“I was going into the studio and begging her to do something with me!”

Latanzi said the past year has been a bit of a blur, and she appreciated the chance to get a bit creative over lockdown.

She loved working with her mum.

“You’re going to be seeing some more stuff from us.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Supplied

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleMusicNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873