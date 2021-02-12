Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe’s future music plans

Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe Latanzi have a new ballad together, called ‘Window in the Wall’ and they’ve got more plans to make more music together.

The four time Grammy award winner and music sensation said she has had the chance to slow down and spend more time with her daughter during the pandemic, and it forced her to slow down.

“I intended not to sing anymore … I was kind of in a quarantine retirement!” Newton-John said.

But Latanzi had other plans.

“I was going into the studio and begging her to do something with me!”

Latanzi said the past year has been a bit of a blur, and she appreciated the chance to get a bit creative over lockdown.

She loved working with her mum.

“You’re going to be seeing some more stuff from us.”

Image: Supplied