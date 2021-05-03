4BC
Officials on the chase for Brisbane’s ‘menacing’ river hoons

11 hours ago
Neil Breen
Maritime Safety
Article image for Officials on the chase for Brisbane’s ‘menacing’ river hoons

The Queensland Government is cracking down on boating hoons after other waterway users have been placed at risk by dangerous behaviour.

“The number of jet skiers tearing down the river at high speed,” said Neil Breen. “Particularly from the Regatta down towards the Go Between bridge.

“Those blokes out on the Brisbane river are just going a hundred miles an hour!”

General Manager of Maritime Safety Queensland Angus Mitchell told Neil Breen a focus will be on those ‘menacing’ others.

“We do see an over-representation of people in the first years of holding their licence … in incidents statistics.”

But Mr Mitchell said speed isn’t the only issue.

“Those higher risks like towing people, like having people on the back of your PWC.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Maritime Safety’s suggestions for combatting hoons

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
