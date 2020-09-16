Numerous arrests as police probe Brisbane gang attack

Queensland Police have arrested several individuals connected to a fatal stabbing in Brisbane’s north.

10 people were hospitalised, three critically injured, and a 19-year-old man was killed when a fight broke out between two gangs at O’Callaghan park in Zillmere last Sunday.

Nine News Queensland crime reporter Jordan Fabris told Deborah Knight the charges are not yet known.

“There’s been at least seven people driven into the Brisbane Watchhouse flanked by homicide squad detectives, and they are all expected to be charged sometime today.”

Click PLAY below to hear the latest update

Image: Getty