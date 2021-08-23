4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 4BC online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW ‘should’ve helped out’ to solve Tweed border headache

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
border closurescovid-19NSWQueensland
Article image for NSW ‘should’ve helped out’ to solve Tweed border headache

Neil Breen says the NSW government has let its northern residents down after failing to work with Queensland on moving the border. 

The Courier Mail reports dozens of pedestrians are illegally crossing the border every day at Tweed Heads.

“Am I supposed to be outraged because a couple of elderly people did their shopping on one side of the street instead of the other?” Neil said.

“Those people in that border community, they’re one town!”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk suggested the state lines be moved further south to accommodate border communities like Tweed Heads while NSW remains in lockdown.

However, the NSW government shut the proposals down last week.

“The NSW government should’ve helped out here – 100 per cent, they should’ve helped out.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on the border hoppers 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
AustraliaHealthNewsNSWPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873