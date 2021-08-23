NSW ‘should’ve helped out’ to solve Tweed border headache

Neil Breen says the NSW government has let its northern residents down after failing to work with Queensland on moving the border.

The Courier Mail reports dozens of pedestrians are illegally crossing the border every day at Tweed Heads.

“Am I supposed to be outraged because a couple of elderly people did their shopping on one side of the street instead of the other?” Neil said.

“Those people in that border community, they’re one town!”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk suggested the state lines be moved further south to accommodate border communities like Tweed Heads while NSW remains in lockdown.

However, the NSW government shut the proposals down last week.

“The NSW government should’ve helped out here – 100 per cent, they should’ve helped out.”

Image: Getty