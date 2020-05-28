NSW sets new limits for weddings, funerals and places of worship

The NSW government has announced from next month 20 people will be able to attend weddings and 50 people gather at funerals and places of worship.

Everyone will be required to maintain social distancing, including the four-square metre rule at indoor gatherings, and there will be no choirs allowed.

Sharing books and passing around the collection plate has been deemed too risky in the spreading of the virus.

“It is crucial that worshippers remember to follow health advice,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

“This is particularly important for people with co-morbidities aged over 50 and people aged over 70.”

