4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW schools encouraged to adopt..

NSW schools encouraged to adopt successful remote study method

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Anne Hampshirehome learningthe smith family
Article image for NSW schools encouraged to adopt successful remote study method

The NSW Department of Education is being encouraged to take up a new way of supporting students remotely.

The Smith Family ran a program to help 100 disadvantaged students, by providing them with tutors in two hours of literacy and numeracy schooling for six months.

The families who took part were supplied with internet and a laptop.

Head of Research and Advocacy Anne Hampshire told Deborah Knight nine in 10 of them made more progress than is expected from the average student.

“Students increase their love of learning, their ability to persist when things got a bit challenging, to ask questions.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
CharityEducationNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873