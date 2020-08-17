NSW resident fighting weeks for medical QLD border exemption

A Lennox Head resident battling cancer for the last 23 years has been struggling to get an answer on a border exemption pass.

4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen invited Penny Broome, who suffers from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, on-air after he discovered she would miss her monthly appointment at Royal Brisbane Hospital due to border closures.

“It wasn’t till yesterday afternoon about 6 o’clock that I heard from the Health Direction Portal, where the exemptions come from. She found my request and she put it to the Chief Health Officer and said I should get a response in 12 hours,” Ms Broome said.

“Nothing had been looked at what so ever, all the exemptions I applied for last Thursday.”

Ms Broome said it wasn’t till the night before her appointment that she received an exemption to cross the Queensland border.

“Last night I received an email with approval saying I could cross the border, go straight to the hospital for treatment and return back to NSW, which is totally a win because that’s all I wanted to do anyway, but it’s too late for today’s appointment,” Ms Broome said.

Neil Breen then received a call from Angel Flight pilot Nigel Fotheringham who has offered to pick up Ms Broome for each of her treatments in the future, free of charge.

“We will have a volunteer driver pick up and drive you to where you need to go and then pick you up and bring you back to the airport, where you will meet the pilot and fly back down to Ballina,” Mr Fotheringham said.

Image: Getty