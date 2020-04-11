NSW Police give NRL permission to resume

The NSW Police have given the National Rugby League permission to resume playing, on the condition games are played without crowds.

A letter obtained by 2GB reveals Police Commissioner Mick Fuller wrote to ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’Landys on April 8, giving the green light for the season to resume.

The letter states this will only cover games in NSW, which is why the proposal is for the Warriors to relocate to Sydney for the short term.

The letter addresses claims by other media that the NRL needs permission to resume.

2GB can also reveal the current Public Health Order exempts sporting events including the NRL.

See the full letter below

