NSW mayor calls out ‘ludicrous’ exclusion from border zone

13 seconds ago
Scott Emerson
InverellQLD border

The Queensland border zone will be relaxed from October 1 to include five additional NSW suburbs, but those left out of the announcement are outraged.

Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon has accused the Queensland government of “creating a huge nightmare” for farmers, business owners, and those with serious health needs in his community.

“We have this crazy situation where half our shire is included in the bubble, and the other half isn’t,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The northern part … where all our farmers are is included in the bubble, you get down to 2360 postcode where the main shopping area is – where all the farmers get their produce – [and it] isn’t included.

“It’s frustrating; ludicrous. I don’t know who’s making the decisions.”

Image: Getty

