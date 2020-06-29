NSW greyhound industry gets animal welfare overhaul

Greyhound racing in NSW will have to follow the most stringent standards of animal welfare in the country.

Better Regulation Minister Kevin Anderson says the new NSW Greyhound Welfare Code of Practice will begin from January 1.

Mr Anderson told Ray Hadley there is a renewed focus on welfare, nutrition and hygiene.

“Ray, it’s a lot of common sense.

“What we saw a couple of years ago was the mistreatment of animals by participants in the industry because of a lack of regulations.

“People know that this needed to happen. Those people who will be badly affected by this code are those we don’t want in the industry.”

Image: Getty