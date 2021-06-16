NSW government eager to help Coffs Harbour film studio get off the ground
Russell Crowe has unveiled a proposal to build a new movie studio in Coffs Harbour.
The studio, to be built at the Pacific Bay Resort, will be accompanied by a new Regional Job Precinct considered by the NSW government.
NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told Deborah Knight it will benefit the local communities.
“It really gives kids in the regions a future in an industry … [where] you don’t have to be in LA or Hollywood.”
Image: Getty/Jason LaVeris