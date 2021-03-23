NRLW on verge of breaking through to expansion

Queensland Rugby League Women’s team coach Tahnee Norris believes it’s nearing time for the league to add more teams.

“Next year is definitely the year to have a look at it and make sure we’ve got enough teams,” she told Peter Psaltis.

“I think definitely Queensland are ready to put in another women’s team.”

Norris said with just four teams in the women’s league, promising talent is missed.

She added areas of Queensland are seeing significant demand for a new team.

“I think there’s a massive opportunity just with the Gold Coast alone, with the amount of players that are playing there at the moment; and North Queensland!

“We haven’t really tapped into what’s available up in the North Queensland area.

“There’s so many players coming through from up there and we just want to give them opportunities.”

Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images