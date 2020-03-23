NRL the latest victim of COVID-19

The NRL finally succumbed and will put the 2020 Telstra Premiership season on hold after just two rounds.

The decision is in response to tough state border restrictions come into effect to combat the increasing spread of coronavirus.

The League has fought hard to keep the game going, even considering moving all clubs to a single location.

Rugby League legend Billy Slater tells Mark Levy the decision was inevitable but will hit the League hard.

“It has been inevitable, but it still leaves you with a flat feeling inside. This is a bigger issue than a game, and it’s being a member of society.

“The financial ramifications is where it’s going to hit the game the most.”

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg explained in a press conference that the decision was made as it was no longer possible to ensure the health and safety of the players.

“We are going to look into every available option to us in the next week or so as to how we can recommence the season, be it in Northern QLD, all the options are still on the table,” V’landys says.

The announcement comes a day after the AFL suspended its 2020 season.

Image: Getty/Matt King