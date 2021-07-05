4BC
NRL legend completes marathon charity walk

8 hours ago
SOFIE FORMICA
NRL legend Chris Walker has crossed the finish line in his marathon charity walk that took him from Cairns to the Gold Coast, a trek of over 1700 kilometres.

The former Maroons star is raising funds for charities that have been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and has so far raised well over $200,000.

Walker said completing the mammoth task was never in doubt.

“Not one chance that I was going to go home and not complete this journey,” he told Sofie Formica on 4BC Afternoons.

“Once that motivation of why you’re doing it, and the families and the people that are struggling, the whole way through this whole COVID event it was a really easy task every day.”

SOFIE FORMICA
CharityLifestyle
