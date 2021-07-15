4BC
NRL families locked out of Queensland after government backflip

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for NRL families locked out of Queensland after government backflip

The Queensland government has reversed it’s decision to grant border exemptions to the families of Sydney based NRL players.

The NRL had scheduled chartered flights for the families to board on Saturday, with them then to isolate at a Gold Coast resort for two weeks before joining the players in the hub.

However those exemptions have now been denied, with the Queensland government telling the NRL they need more information and more time late on Thursday night.

4BC Breakfast presenter Neil Breen says it’s the right decision.

“This should have happened in the first place,” he said.

“Why was the government just allowing a thousand exemptions for them to come up into Queensland, it seems over the top.”

Press PLAY to hear more below

Photo: iStock by Getty

