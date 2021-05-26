NRL considers options for Origin opener amid Melbourne’s COVID-19 chaos

The NRL is in urgent talks to come up with a contingency plan for the opening game of the State of Origin series amid Melbourne’s latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Wide World of Sports host and commentator Peter Psaltis said the next 24-48 hours will be telling ahead of the game, which is due to be played on June 9 at the MCG.

He told Scott Emerson it could stay in Melbourne or be played in Canberra.

“I do believe that the option of Canberra is above both Adelaide and Perth, that’s from my information.

“Here’s anther one coming in from left field … that is for the NRL to say all right we will play this year’s series Sydney to host the first, Brisbane the second, Sydney the third.

“And then next year Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane would host game 1 and 3, Sydney game 2 and then in 2023, they go back to having the next neutral venue.”

He said it was looking unlikely the MCG would host the first match.

