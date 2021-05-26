4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NRL considers options for Origin opener amid Melbourne’s COVID-19 chaos

10 hours ago
Scott Emerson
MCGState of Origin
Article image for NRL considers options for Origin opener amid Melbourne’s COVID-19 chaos

The NRL is in urgent talks to come up with a contingency plan for the opening game of the State of Origin series amid Melbourne’s latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Wide World of Sports host and commentator Peter Psaltis said the next 24-48 hours will be telling ahead of the game, which is due to be played on June 9 at the MCG.

He told Scott Emerson it could stay in Melbourne or be played in Canberra.

“I do believe that the option of Canberra is above both Adelaide and Perth, that’s from my information.

“Here’s anther one coming in from left field … that is for the NRL to say all right we will play this year’s series Sydney to host the first, Brisbane the second, Sydney the third.

“And then next year Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane would host game 1 and 3, Sydney game 2 and then in 2023, they go back to having the next neutral venue.”

He said it was looking unlikely the MCG would host the first match.

Press PLAY below to hear Psalty’s insights 

 

Scott Emerson
NewsRugby League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873