NRL boss reveals coronavirus impact on the game

New guidelines have been brought in ahead of tonight’s sell-out NRL season opener to protect players and fans from coronavirus.

The guidelines include limiting interaction with fans, no handshakes between players, limiting community visits and media being kept out of the playing sheds.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg tells Ben Fordham they want to avoid suspending the season like the NBA needed to do after a player tested positive for the disease.

“Fundamentally our priority has gotta be to protect the health and safety of our players and particularly our fans.

“You won’t see players going to the sides of the field and having photos and autographs. It is ultimately to protect the safety of our communities and of course our players.”

Mr Greenberg says the advice is simple when making a decision to go to a game.

“If anyone is feeling unwell, you should stay at home, that’s simple advice, that’s good advice. Keep turning up to the events, come to our games and obviously if you can’t come to them, they’re live on television so you can have a great night watching your footy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/ Mark Kolbe