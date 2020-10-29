4BC
NRL backflips on plan to scrap National Anthem at Origin

9 hours ago
Deborah Knight
BRAD FITTLER

The Australian Rugby League Commission has backflipped on a decision to dump the national anthem for this year’s State of Origin series.

The Daily Telegraph had reported the NRL would not play the National Anthem at the State of Origin.

However, a public outcry has caused the game to overturn the decision.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler told Deborah Knight he didn’t realise they wanted to scrap it.

“It doesn’t bother me.

“I think an anthem is a good thing for a nation… if they don’t want to play it for whatever reason that’s up to them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Steve Christo – Corbis 

Deborah Knight
