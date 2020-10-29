NRL backflips on plan to scrap National Anthem at Origin

The Australian Rugby League Commission has backflipped on a decision to dump the national anthem for this year’s State of Origin series.

The Daily Telegraph had reported the NRL would not play the National Anthem at the State of Origin.

However, a public outcry has caused the game to overturn the decision.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler told Deborah Knight he didn’t realise they wanted to scrap it.

“It doesn’t bother me.

“I think an anthem is a good thing for a nation… if they don’t want to play it for whatever reason that’s up to them.”

Image: Getty/Steve Christo – Corbis