NRL and Border Force in ‘very constructive’ negotiations

The NRL and Border Force are continuing negotiations to allow the New Zealand Warriors into the country in time for the game’s return.

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys told Ben Fordham he’s been in “very constructive” talks with Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to get a travel ban exemption for the Kiwi team.

“Peter totally understands our predicament. He understands it’s about employment here in Australia; the game employs a lot of people.

“Hopefully we’ll get a positive answer in the next few days.”

Mr V’landys is adamant appropriate biosecurity measures have been put in place to protect players when the game returns on May 28.

He told Ben “we’ve done our risk analysis,” seeking input from a panel of five different experts, including a chemical warfare expert.

“I just think it’ll get us back to some form of normality, if we can prove that we can do it.”

However, he admits, it’ll be months before fans will be back in stadium seats.

Image: Matt King/Getty Images