NRL acting CEO, Andrew Abdo says regular training to resume next week

Two weeks into the role of acting NRL CEO and Andrew Abdo admits to James Willis they will continue to face “many obstacles” but are fixated on restarting the season on May 28.

Mr Abdo confirmed Monday will see players go through an education day to outline the bio-security protocols around the future season. The education session will be a line in the sand for players breaking the social distancing rules. Any player caught flouting the rules after Monday will be hit with a much harsher punishment.

“Hopefully by that point, we’ll have… the Warriors in the country and then regular training can commence later in the week.

“Everyone is committed… it’s uncertain times… everyone is enthusiastic about this common goal of resuming football.”

However, Mr Abdo admits some players are unhappy and have a number of questions they want resolved.

“I wouldn’t categorise it as a player revolt… they are humans, they want transparency on a number of fronts, we’re working through that.”

The acting NRL CEO also confirmed the Queensland Government has given the NRL permission for teams to play and train in their state.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News Sydney