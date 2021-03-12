4BC
NRL 2021: Titans coach reveals tough job ahead of round 1

49 mins ago
Peter Psaltis
Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook
Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook says choosing 17 players for round one is among the hardest jobs as coach.

He spoke to Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports on Thursday night ahead of Saturday’s game.

“New players have slotted in nicely, and we are ready to go.”

He agreed it was a difficult task to let down good players for the 17-man side and everyone wanted to play in round one.

“For a coach the round one selection is by far the hardest because everybody has trained for a few months and all want to make the team, they all want to play round one.

“Everyone has had that much build up.”

Peter Psaltis
NewsRugby LeagueSports
