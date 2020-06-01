‘Now’s the time’: Manly coach Des Hasler joins call for stadium upgrades

NRL teams are once again rallying for upgrades to their local stadiums.

With the $800 million renovation of the ANZ Stadium no longer going ahead, the NRL is urging the NSW government to use the funds to create and improve suburban stadiums.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys told Ben Fordham it would be a great boost to the game and the community.

Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler says it’s time to stop talking about it and do it.

He’s aiming for a $25,000 grant to upgrade Lottoland Brookvale Oval.

“In my time, I’ve seen about five plans.

“If ever we’ve been close, if ever there’s been an opportunity, to make it a real boutique ground, now’s the time.”

Image: Manly Sea Eagles/Official Website

