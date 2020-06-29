4BC
November Origin ‘a big advantage’ for Queensland says coach

12 hours ago
Mark Levy
kevin waltersQLD MaroonsState of Origin

State of Origin coach Kevin Walters has signed a new deal to stay with the Queensland Maroons for another 12 months.

With Origin rescheduled for the end of the year and featuring back-to-back games, Mr Walters told Mark Levy and Billy Slater he’s had to “change a few things around”.

However, retaining players rather than flying them back to their home clubs in other states is a silver lining he said.

“It’s just a bit different, but I love the fact that it’s going to be in November.

“I think it’s a big advantage from a Queensland point of view.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Queensland Rugby League/Official website

Mark Levy
QLDRugby LeagueSports
