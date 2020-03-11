Nova host Fitzy bursts into Ray Hadley’s studio demanding an apology

Nova radio host Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald burst into Ray Hadley’s studio this morning, affronted at some scurrilous accusations.

The taller half of Fitzy & Wippa is devastated after his favourite music festival Coachella was postponed due to coronavirus.

Ray had a go at Fitzy for taking time off work each year to visit the world-famous American festival and the Nova star demanded an apology.

Instead, he got absolutely roasted after Ray found out Fitzy lost a fight to teen pop star Justin Beiber at Coachella 2015.

“He’s a big boy, I thought I could go him,” says Fitzy.

“That was the last time I saw Justin Beiber. It was an altercation I’ll never forget Ray and I’ll never back down again.”

Ray found it hilarious, proudly telling his listeners, “This is the only bloke in the world to get bashed up by Justin Beiber.

“He wouldn’t take the skin off a rice pudding but he took care of you.”

